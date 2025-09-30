CBRE Negotiates Sale of 78,215 SF Warehouse in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale and acquisition financing for 610 Business Center, a 78,215-square-foot warehouse in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Water Street Partners sold the asset to i3 Investors. Located at 9300 Winnetka Ave., 610 Business Center offers convenient access to I-94 via Highway 610. The facility was fully leased to Southern Graphics Systems and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity at the time of sale. CBRE’s Bentley Smith, Judd Welliver, Zach Graham, Ryan Bain, Joe Horrigan and Michael Caprile represented the seller. CBRE’s Billy Mork, Mike Vannelli and Joel Torborg arranged a fixed-rate loan with interest-only payments for the full term on behalf of the buyer.