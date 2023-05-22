Monday, May 22, 2023
960 Overland Court is a 79,036-square-foot R&D/flex facility in San Dimas, California.
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 79,036 SF R&D/Flex Facility in San Dimas, California

by Jeff Shaw

SAN DIMAS, CALIF. — San Dimas CA LLC has purchased a 79,036-square-foot R&D/flex facility in San Dimas. 

The facility is located at 960 Overland Court. The two-story property sits on 4.2 acres and is fully occupied by Collins Aerospace, a Charlotte, N.C.-based aerospace and defense product supplier and subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies. 

The facility is a mission-critical location for Collins and houses the company’s research and development operations. 

Originally built in 1987, the property recently underwent significant landlord renovations and tenant improvements. It features a mix of open-plan offices and private offices, conference rooms, multiple kitchenettes, and 7,600 square feet of warehouse space with two dock-high positions and two truck wells. 

Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gerard Poutier, Bryan Johnson and Nick Williams with CBRE’s Investment Properties—California/Arizona/Nevada, along with Todd Tydlaska, Mike Longo, Melissa May Moock and Sean Sullivan with CBRE’s Institutional Capital Partners, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

