SAYREVILLE, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an 8,000-square-foot industrial outdoor storage facility in Sayreville, about 35 miles south of Manhattan. The site spans 1.3 acres and sold for $4 million. Mark Silverman, Elli Klapper, Liam McGregor and Jeremy Wernick of CBRE represented the buyer, Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Florida-based Highpoint Enterprises.