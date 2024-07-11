Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Cottages of Boone features a pool, fitness center, yoga studio, bar and library for its student residents.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 894-Bed Student Housing Community Near Appalachian State University

by John Nelson

BOONE, N.C. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Cottages of Boone, an 894-bed student housing community located near the Appalachian State University campus in Boone.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer of CBRE’s national student housing team, in partnership with Kevin Kempf of the company’s Southeast multifamily group, represented the seller, Mapletree Global Student Accommodation Private Trust, in the transaction. Timberline Real Estate Ventures and a real estate fund managed by Ares Management acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The cottage-style community offers shared amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, dry sauna, steam room, clubhouse, arcade games and sports tables, a bar, library, computer lounge, private conference room, swimming pool, hot tub, fire pit, grilling station and an outdoor fireplace.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone Arrange Sale of 247-Unit...

S.L. Nusbaum Brokers $34.9M Sale of Industrial Facility...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $18.8M Sale of Dexter Hayes...

NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Voit Brokers Sale of 3,034 SF Industrial Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 184-Unit Senior Living Portfolio...

Benderson Development Acquires Walgreens-Occupied Property in Missoula, Montana