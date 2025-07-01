Tuesday, July 1, 2025
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 99-Unit Apartment Building in Easton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

EASTON, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 99-unit apartment building in Easton, located roughly midway between Boston and Providence. Zen Easton is a three-story building that was completed in 2003 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 798 square feet. Amenities include a resident lounge, dining hall and catering kitchen, cyber lounge, fitness center, library and two theater rooms. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an unnamed institutional investor. 

