CBRE Negotiates Sale of Four Office Buildings in Raleigh Totaling 275,554 SF

Continental Capital sold four office buildings in Raleigh, including Centerview III (pictured) in the city’s Southwest submarket.

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of four office buildings in Raleigh. The portfolio comprises Lake Plaza East and Brook Forest in the North Raleigh submarket, and Sunday Drive and Centerview III in the Southwest Raleigh submarket. The four office buildings total 275,554 square feet. At the time of sale, the buildings were leased to technology, healthcare, engineering and insurance tenants. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith and Grayson Hawkins of CBRE, along with Ben Kilgore of CBRE|Raleigh, represented the seller, Continental Capital Real Estate, in the transaction. TriGate Capital LLC acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.