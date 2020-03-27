REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Four Office Buildings in Raleigh Totaling 275,554 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Continental Capital sold four office buildings in Raleigh, including Centerview III (pictured) in the city’s Southwest submarket.

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of four office buildings in Raleigh. The portfolio comprises Lake Plaza East and Brook Forest in the North Raleigh submarket, and Sunday Drive and Centerview III in the Southwest Raleigh submarket. The four office buildings total 275,554 square feet. At the time of sale, the buildings were leased to technology, healthcare, engineering and insurance tenants. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith and Grayson Hawkins of CBRE, along with Ben Kilgore of CBRE|Raleigh, represented the seller, Continental Capital Real Estate, in the transaction. TriGate Capital LLC acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business