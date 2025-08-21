Thursday, August 21, 2025
INC @ 2401, a 162,372-square-foot, single-story office building in Charlotte’s Crown Point neighborhood was fully leased at the time of sale.
CBRE Negotiates Sale of INC @ 2401 Office Building in Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C — CBRE has negotiated the sale of INC @ 2401, a 162,372-square-foot office building located in the Crown Point neighborhood of Charlotte. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Joe Franco and Stephanie Spivey of CBRE represented the sellers, DRA Advisors and Mainstreet Capital, in the transaction. Messer Financial, a long-term tenant that brought the property to full occupancy, was the buyer. The sales price was not released.

Originally constructed in 1989 and renovated in 2016 with nearly a $6 million investment, the single-story building can now accommodate larger, back-office users and features 25-foot vaulted ceilings and direct tenant access.

