REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Garfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, New Jersey, Northeast

GARFIELD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a three-building mixed-use property in Garfield, located in the northern part of the Garden State. The property consists of a 69,157-square-foot industrial building that Is fully leased and anchored by textile manufacturer Wearbest Weavers, as well as a retail structure and a two-unit apartment building. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the undisclosed private seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York City-based Snowball Developments LLC.

