CBRE Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Plainfield, New Jersey

The multifamily development site at 803 South Ave. in Plainfield, New Jersey, is located within walking distance of the Netherwood Train Station which provides direct access to Manhattan.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a multifamily development site that will ultimately house 104 units at 803 South Ave. in Plainfield, located in the north-central part of the state. A partnership between Bennett Realty & Development and EDEN Property Co. LLC sold the site to West of Hudson Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride, Zach McHale, Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of CBRE represented both parties in the deal. A construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.