REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Houston’s River Oaks District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Village-at-River-Oaks-Houston

Village at River Oaks in Houston offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

HOUSTON — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Village at River Oaks, a seniors housing community in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. A partnership between Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co. sold the asset to a fund affiliated with Blue Moon Capital Partners. The sales price and number of units were not disclosed. John Sweeny, Aron Will, Garrett Sacco and Scott Bray of CBRE brokered the deal. CBRE also arranged a seven-year, floating-rate acquisition loan that carried 48 months of interest-only payments through a regional bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  