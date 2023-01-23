CBRE Negotiates Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Houston’s River Oaks District

Village at River Oaks in Houston offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

HOUSTON — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Village at River Oaks, a seniors housing community in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. A partnership between Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co. sold the asset to a fund affiliated with Blue Moon Capital Partners. The sales price and number of units were not disclosed. John Sweeny, Aron Will, Garrett Sacco and Scott Bray of CBRE brokered the deal. CBRE also arranged a seven-year, floating-rate acquisition loan that carried 48 months of interest-only payments through a regional bank.