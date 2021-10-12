REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 466 Units in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Park-Lane-Apartments-Arlington

Pictured is Park Lane Apartments, a 248-unit community in Arlington and one of the three communities in the recently sold portfolio.

ARLINGTON AND CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of three multifamily properties totaling 466 units in the Dallas area. The 186-unit Biltmore Apartments and the 248-unit Park Lane Apartments are located in Arlington, and the 32-unit Cedars Apartments is located in the southern suburb of Cedar Hill. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the seller Macdonald Realty, in the transaction. A partnership between Legacy REI and Casa REI purchased the properties for an undisclosed price.

