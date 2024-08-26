Monday, August 26, 2024
Pictured is 515@Royster, an 88-unit community built in 2022.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Apartment Properties in Madison, Wisconsin, for $34M

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Royster Commons and 515@Royster, two apartment properties totaling 174 units in Madison. Weidner Apartment Homes purchased the communities from Ruedebusch Development & Construction for $34 million. Gretchen Richards, Patrick Gallagher, Matson Holbrook and Ted Nevermann of CBRE represented the seller. CBRE also provided acquisition financing for the buyer. Built in 2019, Royster Commons includes 86 units averaging 956 square feet each. Constructed in 2022, the 88-unit 515@Royster features floor plans averaging 791 square feet each.

