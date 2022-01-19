CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Distribution Buildings in Denver’s I-76 Corridor

Buildings 4 and 5 at 22600 and 22700 E. I-76 Frontage Road in Brighton, Colo., features a total of 618,480 square feet of industrial space.

BRIGHTON, COLO. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Buildings 4 and 5 within 76 Commerce Center, a logistics park in Denver’s I-76 corridor. Principal Real Estate Advisors acquired the assets from Mortenson Properties and Hyde Development for an undisclosed price.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger, Jessica Ostermick, Judson Welliver, Sonja Dusil and Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction.

Located at 22600 and 22700 E. I-76 Frontage Road in Brighton, Buildings 4 and 5 total 618,480 square feet and are fully leased. Building 5 was constructed in 2018 and Building 4 in 2020. The buildings have Class A features throughout, in addition to fenced outside storage, trailer parking and office space.

76 Commerce Center is a 155-acre regional distribution center with one full mile of Interstate 76 frontage and immediate interstate access. At full build out, the project will have four buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet.