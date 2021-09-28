REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 525,332 SF in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Denton-Crossing-Building-4

Pictured is Denton Crossing Building 4, which totals 126,890 square feet and is currently available for lease.

DENTON, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Denton Crossing 3 and 4, two newly built industrial buildings totaling 525,332 square feet in the North Texas city of Denton. The first building spans 398,442 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale, while the second structure totals 126,890 square feet and was vacant at the time of sale. The properties, both of which were built in 2020, feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and immediate proximity to Interstate 35. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was James Campbell Co., an investment firm based in Hawaii. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews