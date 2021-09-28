CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 525,332 SF in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured is Denton Crossing Building 4, which totals 126,890 square feet and is currently available for lease.

DENTON, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Denton Crossing 3 and 4, two newly built industrial buildings totaling 525,332 square feet in the North Texas city of Denton. The first building spans 398,442 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale, while the second structure totals 126,890 square feet and was vacant at the time of sale. The properties, both of which were built in 2020, feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and immediate proximity to Interstate 35. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was James Campbell Co., an investment firm based in Hawaii. The sales price was not disclosed.