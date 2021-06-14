CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Properties Totaling 198,721 SF in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial buildings at 1405 and 1473 Zeager Road in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, total 127,121 and 71,550 square feet, respectively.

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of two industrial properties totaling 198,721 square feet within Conewago Industrial Park in Elizabethtown, located in Lancaster County. Built in 2019, the properties were fully leased at the time of sale to Bel-Aqua Pool Supply Co. and Packaging Corp. of America. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Novaya Foxfield Industrial and Drake Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Boston-based Cabot Properties purchased the assets for an undisclosed price.