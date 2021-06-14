REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Properties Totaling 198,721 SF in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

1405-1473-Zeager-Road-Elizabethtown-Pennsylvania

The industrial buildings at 1405 and 1473 Zeager Road in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, total 127,121 and 71,550 square feet, respectively.

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of two industrial properties totaling 198,721 square feet within Conewago Industrial Park in Elizabethtown, located in Lancaster County. Built in 2019, the properties were fully leased at the time of sale to Bel-Aqua Pool Supply Co. and Packaging Corp. of America. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Novaya Foxfield Industrial and Drake Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Boston-based Cabot Properties purchased the assets for an undisclosed price.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews