CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Metro Houston Multifamily Properties Totaling 602 Units

Tranquility-Lakeside-Pearland

Pictured is Tranquility Lakeside, a 202-unit apartment community in Pearland that was built in 2004.

KATY AND PEARLAND, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of two multifamily properties totaling 602 units in the Houston area. Spencer Park Row is a 390-unit community located in the western suburb of Katy, and Tranquility Lakeside is a 212-unit complex located in the southern suburb of Pearland. The properties were respectively built in 2002 and 2004 and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Clint Duncan and Matt Phillips of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. James D’Argenio and Chang Liu represented the buyer, California-based investment firm Bascom Group, on an internal basis. Michael Thompson and Travis Fincher of CBRE arranged acquisition financing through a fund backed by Oaktree Capital.

