CBRE Negotiates Sales of Two Multifamily Properties in San Clemente, California

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sales of two six-unit multifamily properties in the Orange County city of San Clemente. Individual private investors acquired the assets for a combined sale price of $5.5 million.

Dan Blackwell, Mike O’Neill and Amanda Fielder of CBRE represented both the buyers and seller in the two transactions.

In the first deal, a San Clemente-based private buyer acquired a six-unit, 3,535-square-foot multifamily building, located on a 14,500-square-foot lot at 306 Cazador Lane. A San Diego County-based seller sold the property for $2.8 million, or $470,000 per unit. Built in 1951, the residential building comprises one-bedroom units, five garage spaces and two open parking spaces.

In the second transaction, the same seller sold a six-unit, two-story multifamily building, located on an 8,004-square-foot lot at 239 Avenida Pelayo. A Newport Beach-based private buyer purchased the asset for $2.7 million, or $454,167 per unit. Constructed in 1965, the 6,211-square-foot building features six two-bedroom units, residential storage lockers, laundry facilities and six carport spaces.