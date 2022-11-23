CBRE Negotiates Six Leases Totaling 54,183 SF at Office Building in Chicago’s West Loop

The newly constructed building is located at 609 W. Randolph St.

CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated six leases totaling 54,183 square feet at 609 W. Randolph St., a speculative office building that was completed in March in Chicago’s West Loop. The property is now 63 percent leased. A national technology company leased 21,339 square feet. The other lease signings included New Markets Trading, NTT DATA, Global Real Estate Fund, Confidential Financial Services and Valenti Builders. Jason Houze of CBRE represented ownership, Vista Property.