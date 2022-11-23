REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Six Leases Totaling 54,183 SF at Office Building in Chicago’s West Loop

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The newly constructed building is located at 609 W. Randolph St.

CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated six leases totaling 54,183 square feet at 609 W. Randolph St., a speculative office building that was completed in March in Chicago’s West Loop. The property is now 63 percent leased. A national technology company leased 21,339 square feet. The other lease signings included New Markets Trading, NTT DATA, Global Real Estate Fund, Confidential Financial Services and Valenti Builders. Jason Houze of CBRE represented ownership, Vista Property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  