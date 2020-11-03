REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 505,000 SF Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Underwood-Port-Logistics-Center-Houston

An undisclosed e-commerce user has leased approximately 400,000 square feet at Underwood Port Logistics Center near Port Houston.

DEER PARK AND PASADENA, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated two industrial leases totaling approximately 505,000 square feet near Port Houston on the city’s southeastern outskirts. In the first transaction, a global e-commerce firm leased 402,648 square feet within Underwood Port Logistics Center in Deer Park. In the second transaction, Frederick Trucking signed a deal to occupy 102,863 square feet at Bayport North Logistics Center I in Pasadena. Joseph Smith, Patrick Rollins, Jason Dillee and Andrew Jewett of CBRE represented the landlord, an affiliate of Triten Real Estate Partners, in both lease negotiations. Dedrik Pharis of CBRE represented the e-commerce user, and Chris Haro of NAI Partners represented Frederick Trucking.

