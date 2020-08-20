REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 67,137 SF in Westwood, New Jersey

The industrial facility located at 10 50 Charles. St. in Westwood New Jersey, totals 120,000 square feet.

WESTWOOD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 67,137 square feet at a 120,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 10-50 Charles St. in Westwood, about 30 miles northwest of New York City. Mavi Jeans signed a lease to occupy 42,507 square feet, and print technology firm Digital Lizard inked a deal for 24,630 square feet. Kevin Dudley, Bill Waxman, Nick Klacik and Elli Klapper of CBRE represented the landlord, Treetop Development, in the lease negotiations. Treetop acquired the property, which features 14- to 22-foot clear heights, 127 car parking spaces and 10,000 square feet of office space, in November 2019.

Featured Properties  