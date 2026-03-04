Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD clinical research business will continue to occupy both buildings.
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMidwestWisconsin

CBRE Negotiates Two Lease Renewals Totaling 233,694 SF at Lab Facilities in Middleton, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MIDDLETON, WIS. — CBRE has negotiated two 20-year lease extensions totaling 233,694 square feet for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD clinical research business in Middleton near Madison. The Boston-based life sciences company will continue to occupy both laboratory buildings. CBRE’s Chase Brieman and James West represented the landlord, an affiliate of New York City-based global investment manager Nuveen. John Boyle and Roger Williams of Cushman & Wakefield and Craig Stanley and Deana Porter of Broadwing Advisors represented the tenant.

You may also like

Planet Fitness Opens 15,817 SF Gym in North...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 748,833 SF Industrial Property...

JLL Secures $35.6M in Acquisition Financing for Metro...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $8.9M Sale of Office Complex...

Stonelake Capital Signs 16,008 SF Office Lease at...

Amiee Lynn Inc. Signs 29,000 SF Office Lease...

TCC Leases Phase I, Plans Phase II of...

SparrowHawk Acquires 764,735 SF Warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas

Skender Completes 230,000 SF Interior Construction of Invenergy...