CBRE Negotiates Two Lease Renewals Totaling 233,694 SF at Lab Facilities in Middleton, Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, WIS. — CBRE has negotiated two 20-year lease extensions totaling 233,694 square feet for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD clinical research business in Middleton near Madison. The Boston-based life sciences company will continue to occupy both laboratory buildings. CBRE’s Chase Brieman and James West represented the landlord, an affiliate of New York City-based global investment manager Nuveen. John Boyle and Roger Williams of Cushman & Wakefield and Craig Stanley and Deana Porter of Broadwing Advisors represented the tenant.