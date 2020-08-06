REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling 6,200 SF in Florham Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated two office leases totaling 6,200 square feet at 23 Vreeland Road in Florham Park, about 30 miles west of New York City. International export company Hockman-Lewis inked a 4,600-square-foot lease, while law firm Bakos & Kritzer committed to a 1,600-square-foot space. Jonathan Meisel, Dan Casey and Erin Wenzler of CBRE represented the landlord, Eastman Cos., in the lease negotiations. Dylan Tusinac and David DeMatteis of Cushman & Wakefield represented Hockman-Lewis, while Bakos & Kritzer was self-represented.

