CBRE, Newmark Broker Sale of 156-Unit Deerfield Place Apartment Complex in Utica, New York

UTICA, N.Y. — CBRE and Newmark have brokered the sale of Deerfield Place, a 156-unit apartment complex located in the upstate New York community of Utica. The property was built in 2016 and offers amenities such as a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, conference room and a dog park. Jeff Dunne and Eric Apfel of CBRE, in conjunction with Gene Pride and Jamie Thelwell of Newmark, represented the seller, New York-based United Group of Cos., in the transaction. The quartet also procured the buyer, an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.