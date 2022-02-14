REBusinessOnline

CBRE, Newmark Broker Sale of 156-Unit Deerfield Place Apartment Complex in Utica, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

UTICA, N.Y. — CBRE and Newmark have brokered the sale of Deerfield Place, a 156-unit apartment complex located in the upstate New York community of Utica. The property was built in 2016 and offers amenities such as a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, conference room and a dog park. Jeff Dunne and Eric Apfel of CBRE, in conjunction with Gene Pride and Jamie Thelwell of Newmark, represented the seller, New York-based United Group of Cos., in the transaction. The quartet also procured the buyer, an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  