CBRE, NewMark Merrill Sign Tenants to 96,000 SF Rialto Village Retail Development in California

RIALTO, CALIF. — CBRE and NewMark Merrill Cos. have completed the preleasing of Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot shopping center currently under construction in the Inland Empire city of Rialto.

Everytable will occupy the final, 1,400-square-foot space at the development, which the companies broke ground on in August of last year. Other tenants include Mattress Firm, Arrowhead Credit Union, Quick Quack Car Wash, In-N-Out Burger, Cold Stone Creamery, The Joint, Nekter Juice Bar, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and West Coast Dental.

Brian McDonald, Walter Pagel and Hannah Curran of CBRE and Greg Giacopuzzi of NewMark Merrill led leasing efforts for the property.