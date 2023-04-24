Monday, April 24, 2023
With the addition of Everytable, Rialto Village in Rialto, California is now fully preleased.
CBRE, NewMark Merrill Sign Tenants to 96,000 SF Rialto Village Retail Development in California

by Jeff Shaw

RIALTO, CALIF. — CBRE and NewMark Merrill Cos. have completed the preleasing of Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot shopping center currently under construction in the Inland Empire city of Rialto. 

Everytable will occupy the final, 1,400-square-foot space at the development, which the companies broke ground on in August of last year. Other tenants include Mattress Firm, Arrowhead Credit Union, Quick Quack Car Wash, In-N-Out Burger, Cold Stone Creamery, The Joint, Nekter Juice Bar, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and West Coast Dental. 

Brian McDonald, Walter Pagel and Hannah Curran of CBRE and Greg Giacopuzzi of NewMark Merrill led leasing efforts for the property.

