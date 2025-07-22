CBRE Opens 17,500 SF Office at Oswald Tower in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — CBRE has opened its new 17,500-square-foot office on the eighth floor of Oswald Tower at 950 Main Ave. in Cleveland’s Flats neighborhood. The firm has relocated from the second floor of the same building, where it provides leasing and property management services. The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace360 program, which features innovative technology and a variety of collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working. CBRE has opened more than 100 Workplace360 offices across the globe. CBRE has been an anchor tenant at the Cleveland office tower since the property was built in 2013.