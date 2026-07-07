CBRE Opens 19,500 SF Office in Downtown Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CBRE has opened its new 19,500-square-foot office on the fifth floor at 10 W. Nationwide Blvd., a trophy office building within the Arena District owned and developed by Nationwide Realty Investors in downtown Columbus. The firm has relocated from 200 Civic Center Drive. The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace360 program, which showcases the company’s “Future of Work” space standards, including technology and collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working. The office features several different work areas organized across six team “neighborhoods,” each offering a mix of individual and shared meeting and support spaces along with focus rooms, huddle rooms, conference rooms and project rooms. The office’s design draws inspiration from bespoke hotels and hospitality-focused experiences.