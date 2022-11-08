REBusinessOnline

CBRE Opens 24,535 SF Office in Charlotte’s South End District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

CBRE’s new office space is located at Vantage South End, a 645,000-square-foot mixed-use campus in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has opened a new office at Vantage South End, a 635,000-square-foot mixed-use development located in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. The Dallas-based real estate services giant now occupies 224,535 square feet of space on the second floor of the campus’ east tower, located at 1120 S. Tryon St. The office space is designed with a focus on hybrid work compatibility and flexibility, including a “free address” style wherein desks and workstations are not assigned. The office also features a wellness lounge with a petrified moss wall and anonymous occupancy sensors to monitor employee behaviors. Artwork was curated with a focus on Charlotte artisans and regional representation.

