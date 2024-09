OKLAHOMA CITY — CBRE has opened a 5,154-square-foot office at the Phillips Murrah Building in Oklahoma City. The Dallas-based real estate services firm is relocating from 3401 NW 63rd St. to the second floor of the building, which is located in the city’s Midtown area. The space features various social spaces that support collaborative work, including bench-seating workstations, focus rooms, phone rooms and a huddle room.