CBRE Opens 9,891 SF Office at Santa Fe Crossings in Downtown Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — CBRE has opened a 9,891-square-foot office at Santa Fe Crossings, a located at 521 E. 2nd St. in downtown Tulsa. The Dallas-based real estate giant is relocating its Tulsa office from 1437 South Boulder Ave. to the seventh floor of the 134,978-square-foot building. The office is part of CBRE’s WorkPlace360 program and features various social spaces, several individual and group workspaces and a boardroom for large-format internal meetings or presentations with clients and visitors.