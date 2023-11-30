CBRE Opens New 13,611 SF Office at The Plaza in Clayton, Missouri

CLAYTON, MO. — CBRE has opened a new 13,611-square-foot office on the sixth floor of The Plaza in Clayton, a western suburb of St. Louis. The firm relocated from the 14th floor of the same building, which it has occupied since 2012. The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace360 program, which showcases the company’s “Future of Work” space standards, including innovative technology and a wider variety of collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working. There are two conference rooms, one living room, a library, a large communal gathering space and a café. A cornerstone of the Workplace360 model is its free-address approach of unassigned seating. Teams get access to various work areas where they can use any unoccupied seat. Amenities at The Plaza include an outdoor terrace, two tenant lounges, a fitness center, training room, golf simulator and game room.