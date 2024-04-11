CBRE Opens New 8,600 SF Office in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — CBRE has opened its new 8,600-square-foot office on the fifth floor of Ormsby III, an office building located at 10200 Forest Green Blvd. in Louisville. The firm is relocating from One Paragon Centre at 6060 Dutchmans Lane. The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace 360 program and showcases spaces that are designed to accommodate hybrid working, thus no desks are assigned. Teams are assigned to various neighborhood work areas where CBRE team members can work in any unoccupied space.

The office has several different work areas including focus, huddle and conference rooms, as well as a library space with banquette seating. There is also a wellness room and an open-space lobby known as The Heart that features a large communal table, a digital media display with speakers near the entrance and a café for employees and guests. CBRE Design Collective designed the new Louisville office, which also features nods to the city’s history with Louisville Slugger bats decorating the conference room and aesthetic nods to the bourbon industry.