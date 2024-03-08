CBRE Opens New Tech-Enabled Office at 595 Tower in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — CBRE has opened a new 8,000-square-foot office on the second floor of 595 Tower, which is located at 595 S. 60th St. in West Des Moines. The firm has relocated from the Hubbell Realty Co. building at 6900 Westown Parkway.

The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace360 program, showcasing the company’s “Future of Work” space standards, including innovative technology and a wider variety of collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working. CBRE launched its Workplace360 program in 2013 and has since opened more than 100 of these offices worldwide. A cornerstone of the model is the “free address” approach where there is no assigned seating.

The Des Moines office is equipped with technology for chat and video applications, a large media display for company announcements and a RISE café. There are several pieces of artwork from local artists, Tom Gross and Candice Luten. The conference room names are based on the three local counties where CBRE is most active — Dallas, Jasper and Polk.