CBRE Preleases 169,011 SF Spec Industrial Building in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has preleased a 169,011-square-foot industrial building located in El Paso’s Far East submarket to an undisclosed logistics user. Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties is developing the speculative property, which sits on 12.6 acres, with completion slated for July. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck court depths and parking for 163 cars and 50 trailers. Bill Caparis and Andre Rocha of CBRE represented EastGroup Properties in the lease negotiations.