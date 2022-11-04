CBRE Provides $12.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Housing Cooperative

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has provided a $12.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of River View Towers, a 385-unit residential complex located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 24-story building is a housing cooperative, meaning residents own their respective units, but can only sell to qualified applicants at prices based on the existing occupant’s equity in the unit. Mark Fisher and Alex Furnary of CBRE originated the 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which was part of a larger $33.3 million financing package. The New York State Housing Finance Agency also provided a $20.4 million loan to allow the undisclosed borrower to pay off existing debt and fund capital improvements.