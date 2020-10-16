CBRE Provides $12.3M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Metro Nashville

The Rutherford Assisted Living & The Rutherford Memory Care features 68 assisted living units and 26 memory care units across two buildings.

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — CBRE has provided a $12.3 million Freddie Mac loan for The Rutherford Assisted Living & The Rutherford Memory Care in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro. The seven-year, fixed-rate loan features 24 months of interest-only payments and includes cash-out proceeds. The property features 68 assisted living units and 26 memory care units across two buildings. Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE National Senior Housing originated the refinancing on behalf of a joint venture between Venue Capital LLC and Inspirit Senior Living, which acquired the asset in January 2018. Post-acquisition, the owners deployed more than $600,000 to renovate the property, driving occupancy from 73 percent to approximately 90 percent.