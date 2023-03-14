REBusinessOnline

CBRE Provides $18.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Austin Seniors Housing Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Village-on-the-Park-Onion-Green-Austin

Village on the Park Onion Green in Austin totals 124 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has provided an $18.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Village on the Park Onion Creek, a 124-unit seniors housing community in Austin. The borrower is Bridgewood Property Co. Operated by The Aspenwood Co., the property sits on nine acres and predominantly offers independent living services. Aron Will, Tim Root and Michael Cregan of CBRE arranged the 10-year, floating-rate loan, which carried five years of interest-only payments.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  