CBRE Provides $18.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Austin Seniors Housing Property

Village on the Park Onion Green in Austin totals 124 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has provided an $18.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Village on the Park Onion Creek, a 124-unit seniors housing community in Austin. The borrower is Bridgewood Property Co. Operated by The Aspenwood Co., the property sits on nine acres and predominantly offers independent living services. Aron Will, Tim Root and Michael Cregan of CBRE arranged the 10-year, floating-rate loan, which carried five years of interest-only payments.