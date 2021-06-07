CBRE Provides $4.9M Freddie Mac Loan for Multifamily Community in Suburban Omaha

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Orleans Square Apartments features 83 units.

RALSTON, NEB. — CBRE has provided $4.9 million in long-term agency financing for Orleans Square Apartments, an 83-unit multifamily community in the Omaha suburb of Ralston. Josh Larsen of CBRE originated the financing through Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan program on behalf of the borrower, Thrive Street Living. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate of 3.26 percent and amortizes over 30 years.