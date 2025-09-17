Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vibe at Echo Street West was delivered in 2023 in Atlanta's West Midtown district.
Affordable HousingGeorgiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

CBRE Provides $43.5M Agency Refinancing for Vibe at Echo Street West Apartments in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — CBRE has provided a $43.5 million loan for the refinancing of Vibe at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment community located at 750 Echo St. NW in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Completed in 2023, the property is part of the larger Echo Street West mixed-use development and fronts the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside BeltLine Connector.

Blake Cohen of CBRE’s Atlanta Multifamily Debt & Structured Finance team originated the Fannie Mae loan on behalf of the borrowers, Lincoln Property Co. and Bridge Investment Group. The financing will pay off existing debt and will support the lease-up and continued stabilization of Vibe at Echo Street West.

The eight-story, wrap-style buildings offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with 20 percent designated as affordable housing. Amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, modern fitness center, business center with micro-offices, pet spa and an outdoor kitchen.

You may also like

Rivian Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for $5B Electric Vehicle...

JLL Brokers $118.5M Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping...

Allen Morris Co. Delivers 22-Story Apartment Tower at...

Clear Blue Opens 238-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

JLL Arranges $1.1B, 15-Property Multifamily Portfolio Transaction

Northmarq Brokers $36M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 76-Unit Cambridge Apartments in...

Mavrek, ACRES Receive Financing for Conversion of Chicago...

Flaherty & Collins Underway on Development of $38M...