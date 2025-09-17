CBRE Provides $43.5M Agency Refinancing for Vibe at Echo Street West Apartments in Atlanta

ATLANTA — CBRE has provided a $43.5 million loan for the refinancing of Vibe at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment community located at 750 Echo St. NW in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Completed in 2023, the property is part of the larger Echo Street West mixed-use development and fronts the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside BeltLine Connector.

Blake Cohen of CBRE’s Atlanta Multifamily Debt & Structured Finance team originated the Fannie Mae loan on behalf of the borrowers, Lincoln Property Co. and Bridge Investment Group. The financing will pay off existing debt and will support the lease-up and continued stabilization of Vibe at Echo Street West.

The eight-story, wrap-style buildings offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with 20 percent designated as affordable housing. Amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, modern fitness center, business center with micro-offices, pet spa and an outdoor kitchen.