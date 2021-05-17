CBRE Provides $56.7M Loan for Acquisition of Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Bexley Village, a 276-unit property located at 700 Bexley Place in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, IND. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has provided a $56.7 million loan for the acquisition of two multifamily communities in Greenwood, a suburb approximately 15 miles south of Indianapolis. The floating-rate loan features an initial term of three years and can be extended up to two additional years. It also includes future funding to finance the borrower’s planned capital improvement program at the properties. The first asset, Barton Farms, includes 262 units and is located at 1630 Saddle Lane. The second property, Bexley Village, is located two miles away at 700 Bexley Place and includes 276 units. Both garden-style communities feature pools, fitness centers, clubhouses and outdoor grilling areas. The borrower was undisclosed.