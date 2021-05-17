REBusinessOnline

CBRE Provides $56.7M Loan for Acquisition of Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Bexley Village, a 276-unit property located at 700 Bexley Place in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, IND. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has provided a $56.7 million loan for the acquisition of two multifamily communities in Greenwood, a suburb approximately 15 miles south of Indianapolis. The floating-rate loan features an initial term of three years and can be extended up to two additional years. It also includes future funding to finance the borrower’s planned capital improvement program at the properties. The first asset, Barton Farms, includes 262 units and is located at 1630 Saddle Lane. The second property, Bexley Village, is located two miles away at 700 Bexley Place and includes 276 units. Both garden-style communities feature pools, fitness centers, clubhouses and outdoor grilling areas. The borrower was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews