CBRE Provides $96M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — CBRE has provided a $96 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Prospect Place, a 360-unit apartment complex in Hackensack. Prospect Place consists of two buildings: an 18-story tower with 157 units and a five-story midrise building with 203 apartments. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, clubhouse, resident lounge, business center, courtyard and a billiards room. Judah Hammer, Jason Gaccione, Shawn Rosenthal, Jake Salkovitz and Lauren Weinstein of CBRE originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Khosla Capital.