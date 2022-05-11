CBRE Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of Central Texas Multifamily Portfolio

AUSTIN AND SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has provided a $62 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 1,632 units, the majority of which are located in Central Texas. Specifically, the portfolio comprises Canyon Point, Oak Springs and Deer Oaks in San Antonio and Churchill Crossing in Austin, as well as two properties in Charleston, S.C. Nate Sittema and Kristen Reilley of CBRE originated the 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Churchill Forge Properties.