CBRE Provides Freddie Mac Financing Package for Carlton Senior Living Totaling $58M

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

PLEASANT HILL AND DAVIS, CALIF. — CBRE has provided refinancing loans for three Carlton Senior Living properties totaling $58 million.

The portfolio includes Carlton Senior Living Poet’s Corner and Carlton Senior Living Pleasant Hill – Martinez, both located northeast of the Bay Area in Pleasant Hill, as well as Carlton Senior Living Davis in the Sacramento suburb of Davis. The properties feature a combined 251 assisted living units and 64 memory care units and average 93 percent occupancy.

Andrew Behrens, Aron Will, Austin Sacco, and Adam Mincberg arranged the Freddie Mac loans, which feature 10-year terms and fixed rates. Two of the loans feature interest-only payments for the full term, while the third is interest-only for half of the term.

Carlton is an owner-operator with 11 seniors housing communities across Northern California.

