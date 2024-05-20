CBRE Secures 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — CBRE has secured a 1 million-square-foot lease on behalf of landlord SL Industrial Partners at 5001 Crossroads Parkway in Fort Pierce, a city in South Florida’s St. Lucie County. The tenant, Atlanta-based BroadRange Logistics, a third-party logistics warehousing and service provider, will occupy the space later this year.

Robert Smith, Kirk Nelson, Jeff Kelly, David Murphy and Monica Wonus of CBRE represented SL Industrial Partners, a member of The Silverman Group family of companies, in the lease negotiations. This lease marks BroadRange’s third warehouse in Florida, adding to locations in Orlando and Ocala, as well as the largest industrial lease in Florida year-to-date, according to CBRE.

Dubbed Interstate Crossroads Logistics Center, the newly delivered warehouse features 40-foot clear heights, LED lighting, ESFR sprinklers, 232 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 472 parking spaces and 412 trailer spaces. The property sits on a 132-acre site between I-95 and the Florida Turnpike.