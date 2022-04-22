CBRE Secures $100.2M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a total of about $100.2 million in equity and debt acquisition financing for Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit multifamily property in Tampa. An unnamed private investor purchased the Class A apartment community for $90.7 million with plans to use the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Eric Fixler, Chandler Kaye and Chris Smiles of CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower. Square Mile Capital provided a $67.6 million senior loan, and CBRE secured $32.6 million in equity provided by an international private equity group.

Built in 2018, Bainbridge Ybor City is a four-story property that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 870 square feet. Unit features include hardwood flooring, chef-inspired kitchens with large center islands, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a pool and sundeck, outdoor lounge, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio and personal training room featuring on-demand fitness options, clubroom with arcade and secure garage parking.

Located at 1512 E. 12th Ave., the property is situated 1.6 miles from downtown Tampa and 10.7 miles from Tampa International Airport.