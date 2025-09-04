Thursday, September 4, 2025
Bella-Olivia-Apts-Peoria-AZ
Located in Peoria, Ariz., Bella Olivia offers 112 apartments.
ArizonaLoansMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Secures $116M Refinancing for Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Phoenix

by Amy Works

PEORIA, GILBERT AND MARICOPA, ARIZ. — CBRE has secured $116 million in pre-stabilized bridge financing for a three-property multifamily portfolio in the greater Phoenix market. Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra, Nick Santangelo and Shaun Moothart of CBRE secured an initial two-year, floating-rate term featuring full-term interest-only payments with three extension options on behalf of the owner. The lender was MF1 Capital.

The portfolio includes the 112-unit Bella Olivia in Peoria, the 120-unit Woodcrest at Power Ranch in Gilbert and the 209-unit Honeycutt Run in Maricopa. The properties were each built in 2025 and are all currently leased. Each community features a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and attached one- and two-car garages.

