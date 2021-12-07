CBRE Secures $120.1M Acquisition Loan for East Miami Hotel at Brickell City Centre

The East Miami hotel is located a half mile from downtown Miami, 10.5 miles from Miami Beach and 9.5 miles from Miami International Airport.

MIAMI — CBRE has secured a $120.1 million loan for the $174 million purchase of the East Miami hotel, a 352-room hotel property in downtown Miami’s Brickell district. Located at 788 Brickell Plaza, East Miami Hotel is situated within Brickell City Centre, a $1.1 billion, 5.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development that was completed in 2016.

Mark Owens, John Avanzino and Estelle Wang of CBRE facilitated the debt financing through global alternative investment firm Värde Partners on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between funds managed by Honolulu-based Trinity Fund Advisors LLC and New York-based private equity firm Certares Real Estate Management LLC. Christian Charre and Paul Weimer of CBRE Hotels represented the developer and seller, Hong Kong-based Swire Properties, in the sales transaction.

Each room at the hotel features a walk-in rain shower and Wi-Fi. The hotel offers coworking space, a pool and a pool deck. The hotel also has dining options such as Quinto La Huella, a Uruguayan eatery, and Sugar and Tea Room, a rooftop bar and hidden door speakeasy located on the 40th floor. The property is LEED-certified and has a recycling program.

