CBRE Secures $120M Refinancing for Morrison Yard Residences in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CBRE has secured a $120 million loan for the refinancing of Morrison Yard Residences, a 379-unit apartment community located along the Cooper River at 838 Morrison Drive in Charleston. The borrower, a joint venture between Woodfield Investments and Argosy Real Estate Partners, delivered the community last year.

Nate Sittema, Kristen Reilley and Ben Hardee of CBRE arranged the loan through Northwestern Mutual Life Co. The loan was underwritten with a fixed interest rate in the low 6 percent range.

Morrison Yard features a 10-story tower and a six-story mid-rise building offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouse units. Amenities include outdoor courtyards, pool overlooking Charleston Harbor, game room and a bocce ball court, as well as 27,608 square feet of ground-level retail space. BODYROK, a Pilates fitness concept, recently signed a lease to occupy retail space at Morrison Yard Residences.

The apartment community serves as the multifamily component of Morrison Yard, a mixed-use development that will also feature an office tower, Kimpton Hotel and 40,000 square feet of retail space at full build-out.