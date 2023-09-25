CBRE Secures $15.2M Refinancing for Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Tampa

RIVERVIEW, FLA. — CBRE has secured a $15.2 million loan for the refinancing of Shoppes of Southbay, a 99,542-square-foot retail center located in Riverview. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of financing, include Winn-Dixie, Tampa General Hospital, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Leslie’s Pool Supplies. Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman of CBRE arranged the loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Peter Wenzel of Wenzel Investment Group and Victor Ferraez. The partnership acquired the property, which was originally built in 2007, in 2013.