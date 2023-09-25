Monday, September 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Shoppes of Southbay's tenant roster includes Winn-Dixie, Tampa General Hospital, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Leslie’s Pool Supplies.
FloridaLoansRetailSoutheast

CBRE Secures $15.2M Refinancing for Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

RIVERVIEW, FLA. — CBRE has secured a $15.2 million loan for the refinancing of Shoppes of Southbay, a 99,542-square-foot retail center located in Riverview. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of financing, include Winn-Dixie, Tampa General Hospital, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Leslie’s Pool Supplies. Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman of CBRE arranged the loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Peter Wenzel of Wenzel Investment Group and Victor Ferraez. The partnership acquired the property, which was originally built in 2007, in 2013.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Leases at New...

NewQuest Properties Secures 27,941 SF Retail Lease in...

St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF...

Shopoff Realty Divests of Retail Building in Fullerton,...

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $10.6M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Retail...

KABR Group, Klotz Open 456-Unit Reef Apartments in...

LPC Southeast to Break Ground on 482,755 SF...

Embrey to Develop 403-Unit North Tryon Apartment Community...