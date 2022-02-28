REBusinessOnline

CBRE Secures 16,624 SF Office Lease at 444 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

The office building at 444 Madison Ave. in Manhattan rises 42 stories and occupies a full block between 49th and 50th streets.

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 16,624-square-foot office lease at 444 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant will occupy the entire 14th floor of the 42-story building, which was recently renovated. Paul Amrich, Meghan Allen, James Ackerson and Max Tarter of CBRE represented the landlord, Westbrook Partners, in the lease negotiations. Amrich also represented the tenant, EOS Investors LLC.

