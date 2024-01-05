Friday, January 5, 2024
Winn-Dixie anchors Galt Ocean Marketplace in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
CBRE Secures $17M Refinancing for Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in South Florida

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — CBRE has secured a $17 million loan for the refinancing of Galt Ocean Marketplace, a 105,589-square-foot shopping center located at 3700-4032 N. Ocean Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Winn-Dixie anchors the property, which was built in 1988 and was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include CVS/pharmacy, Holy Cross Hospital and McDonald’s.

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based Kitson & Partners acquired the property in 2006. Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman of CBRE arranged the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower.

